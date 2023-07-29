THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the North Western Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director Happy Musumali and Director of Engineering Chanda Mulenga for corrupt practices. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Musumali, 47, had been charged with 12 counts of abuse of authority office and four counts of Willful failure to follow guidelines. He said Mulenga, on the other hand, has been charged with one count of willful failure to comply with procedure in management of a contract and two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the North Western Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director Happy Musumali and Director of Engineering Chanda Mulenga for corrupt practices. Musumali, 47, of house…...



