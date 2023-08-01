THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has congratulated Priscilla Chansa on being the first woman to be elected as Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president and chairperson of the Board of Directors. In a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said Chansa, who had been a member of TI-Z for 20 years, was replacing Sampa Kalungu, whose tenure had come to an end. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) wishes to officially announce the election of Mrs. Priscilla Chikonde Chansa as its new Chapter President and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Chansa, who has been a member of TI-Z for twenty years, becomes the first ever female to hold the TI-Z Chapter Presidency, having been elected during an Extraordinary…...



