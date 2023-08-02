POLICE have arrested and charged Catherine Sampa of Lusaka’s Chawama compound for murder, after she stabbed to death her brother-in-law. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said a neighbour heard some noise and rushed to the suspect’s house, only to find the deceased laying lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut in the neck. “Police have arrested and charged Catherine Sampa, aged 38 for Murder of Chawama compound in Lusaka, after stabbing to death her brother-in-law. The incident occurred on August 1, 2023, at around 22:55 hours in Chawama Compound. Brief facts of the matter are that a concerned neighbour heard noise from the suspect’s house who then rushed there, only to…...