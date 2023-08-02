AN ANGRY mob attacked Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu on Monday after he conducted an impromptu visit to a Sugilite mining area in Muombe village, Luapula Province. And the mob roughed up Prime TV journalist Mathews Ndandula as they tried to break his camera and he sustained some bruises. According to information gathered, Nzovu, who was accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary, officials from the forestry department and ZEMA, some journalists and representatives of some NGOs proceeded to visit the mine before paying a courtesy call on the traditional leadership. Upon seeing a ‘suspicious’ motorcade heading to the mine, some villagers spread word that some unknown people were going to the restricted Sugilite mining area and they needed…...



