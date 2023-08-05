POLICE in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from FDD president Edith Nawakwi in relation to the alleged offences of threatening violence and abduction. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Nawakwi allegedly threatened to cause injury to Pheluna and Milton Hatembo and also abducted them. “Police in Lusaka have recorded a Warn and Caution statement from Edith Nawakwi in relation to the alleged offences of threatening violence contrary to section 90 and Abduction Contrary to Section 253 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The offences are alleged to have occurred between September 2020 and May 2022. Brief facts of the matter are that Edith Nawakwi whilst acting together with…...



