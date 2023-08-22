SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she is doing a good job in terms of how she is presiding over business in the House. And Speaker Mutti says she has launched Facebook and Twitter (X) accounts in order to supplement the National Assembly’s existing public engagement platforms and channels of communication, adding that developing a thick skin is one way of confronting online bullies. Meanwhile, Speaker Mutti says removing the ministry of gender by downsizing it into a gender department under the Vice-President’s Office has not caused any harm. Speaking during the inaugural media breakfast meeting, Monday, Speaker Mutti said while parliamentarians had the right to complain, procedures should be followed when airing their grievances. “In terms of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.