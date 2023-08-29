LUSAKA High Court judge Bonaventure Mbewe has sentenced PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) director Tonderai Luwisi to 20 years simple imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

Luwisi, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with the murder of his wife Palegia Muregwi, on December 10, 2022.

He was recently found with a case to answer and placed on his defence.

In his defence, Luwisi narrated to the court how he stabbed his wife with a knife several times.

Luwisi said on the material day, he had a heated argument with his wife after she told him that their two children were not his and that she was in love with another person who was better than him.

Details later…