THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two lecturers at the Copperbelt University for soliciting and receiving bribes to facilitate students to pass examinations. The Commission has also arrested and charged Chadiza District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) for corruption involving K50,750. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Dr Daniel Mwanza and Henry Mvula corruptly solicited K5,000 or sexual gratification from two female first year students and actually received K1,500 as an inducement to make the students pass their Continuous Assessments (CA) and final examinations. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Chadiza District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) for corruption involving K50,750.00. The Commission has also arrested two lecturers at the Copperbelt University for soliciting and receiving…...



