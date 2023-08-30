PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says it’s a mockery for President Hakainde Hichilema to ask UPND members to help vulnerable citizens when they are equally victims of the ruling party’s bad policies. On Saturday, President Hichilema launched a 10-day UPND activism exercise where party members are expected to provide assistance to vulnerable citizens. President Hichilema said party members in the various committees should use the activism week to give out food to the vulnerable in society. Commenting on this in an interview, Mundubile said UPND is expected to formulate policies aimed at addressing the high poverty levels rather than giving handouts. “The same UPND members are equally victims of the bad policies of the UPND. They are not excluded from…...



