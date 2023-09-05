THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has disclosed that it has registered a total of 20,758 new voters since the Continuous Voter Registration exercise was launched. And ECZ says it will today launch the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in 10 additional districts, which will bring the total number of CRV centres to 20 across the country. Speaking during a stakeholders engagement meeting towards the launch of CVR at district level, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said of the new registered voters, 11,643 were male while 9,115 were female. “The purpose of this meeting is to update you on the launch of the Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV) in 10 additional districts and your role as stakeholders in this exercise. Further, the…...



