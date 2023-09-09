GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa and Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office Naomi Tetamashimba have been flown to Lusaka’s UTH for specialist treatment after they were involved in a road accident in Kabwe. The Zambia Flying Doctor Service (ZFDS) has revealed that Mulusa suffered an injury on the right arm while Tetamashimba suffered a head injury and fractured left ribs, according to the provision diagnosis from the referral hospital. And Chief government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has expressed sadness over the accident and wished the duo a quick recovery. Confirming the development in a statement Saturday, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the accident occurred at Fig tree area along the Great North Road around 07:30 hours…....



