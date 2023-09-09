PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says citizens should not be sympathetic to the corrupt. And President Hichilema says government will this year recruit 4,500 teachers and is further working on improving the remuneration package for all councilors across the country. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the new dawn government is doing everything possible to stabilise the rising price of mealie meal because it has impacted the country’s food security. Speaking when he officially opened the Third Session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, President Hichilema said the UPND government stands strong in the fight against corruption. “We stand strong in the fight against corruption. No matter the delays, no matter the frustrations. Eyes on the ball. Investigations on cases of corruption and recovery…...



