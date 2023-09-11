POLICE have charged and arrested Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu for the offence of Seditious Practices. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Zulu allegedly uttered Seditious words that the President would dissolve Parliament on September 8 and call for early elections. He stated that the said words raised discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia. “Police have charged and arrested Munir Zulu aged 35 of Olympia Extension in Lusaka for the offence of Seditious Practices contrary to section 57 (1) (b) as read together with section 60 (1) (e) of the Laws of Zambia. It alleged that the suspect on September 7, 2023 at Ibex Hill Police station did utter Seditious…...



