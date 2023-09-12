THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has recovered over K10 million which government had earlier lost through tax evasion by four companies in Kitwe, Copperbelt Province. In a statement, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the commission instituted criminal proceedings against several companies which included Eagles Eye Transformation Limited, among others, in its quest to crack down on tax evasion on the Copperbelt. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has recovered over K10 million which the government had earlier lost through tax evasion by four companies in Kitwe. In its quest to crack down on tax evasion on the Copperbelt, ZRA instituted criminal proceedings against several companies namely: Eagles Eye Transformation Limited and its Director Lifen Tang aka Linda,…...



