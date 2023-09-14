CZECH Republic Ambassador to Zambia Pavel Procházka says the UPND government’s approach to the fight against corruption is setting an example for many African countries facing the same situation. And Ambassador Procházka says government needs to establish new rules which will prevent the misuse of borrowed funds, as was the case in the past. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address to Parliament in which he said the UPND government stood strong in the fight against corruption, Ambassador Procházka said corruption was a cancer that needed to be fought. “Corruption is a problem everywhere, even in my country in Czech Republic in Europe. We have to fight corruption because corruption is a cancer which destroys the issues of a democratic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.