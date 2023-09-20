INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says no one in their right mind can believe that things are worse now compared to when PF was in power. And Milupi says former president Edgar Lungu should consider refunding the government all the retirement benefits if he wants to return to active politics. Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel recently said he never imagined that things would get worse than they were during PF’s administration. But in an interview, Tuesday, Milupi wondered whether Sangwa was not aware of the illegalities that took place under the PF. “I don’t think that anybody in his right mind can believe that things now under the UPND government are worse than they were under…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.