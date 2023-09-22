HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says government is working on procuring cancer radiotherapy equipment at the Cancer Disease Hospital. According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Namatama Njekwa, Masebo disclosed that Siemens had been identified as a key supplier of medical equipment to support cancer services. Njekwa stated that Masebo said this during a bilateral meeting held with Siemens on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “Minister of Health, Hon. Sylvia Masebo, M.P., says the Zambian Government is working on procuring cancer radiotherapy equipment at Cancer Disease Hospital. Hon Masebo said this during a bilateral meeting held with Siemens on the sidelines…...



