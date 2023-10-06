THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Copperbelt University (CBU) Lecturer for corrupt practices involving sexual gratification. In a statement Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono disclosed that Dr Webby Mwaka aged 43 abused the authority of his office by corruptly soliciting sexual gratification from a female student as a reward for himself to help her pass her course. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Copperbelt University (CBU) Lecturer for Corrupt Practices involving sexual gratification. Dr Webby Mulyata Mwaka, a Lecturer in the School of Engineering, aged 43 of CBU Jambo Drive Campus, has been charged with one (1) count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21(c) of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012. Details…...



