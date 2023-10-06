AUDITOR General Dr Ron Mwambwa says there is a reduction in audit queries in his report on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial Year ended December 2022 because there was a clear pronouncement by government. And Dr Mwambwa has dismissed claims that the Ministry of Agriculture refused to avail audit documents to his office. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Dr Mwambwa said there was a reduction in audit queries because civil servants were taking heed to the pronouncements by government on prudent financial management. “If you look at the Report actually, there is significant reduction in terms of queries which have been raised. You look at issues to do with procurement, very little has been reported in…...



