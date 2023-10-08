CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged Citizens First and Socialist Party leaders Harry Kalaba and Dr Fred M’membe, respectively, to explain why they are now in an alliance with PF, a party they campaigned against and called corrupt and violent. And Mweetwa has reiterated that government has no intention of lifting former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity, but has insisted that the immunity doesn’t extend to his family members. Last week, opposition political parties wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema, lamenting over the shrinking democratic space and high poverty levels. Reading the letter to journalists on behalf of her colleagues, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka said there was a need for an Economic Indaba to build broad consensus on how…...



