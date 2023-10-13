Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says the Iolanda Water Treatment Plant which was shut down last month is scheduled to resume operations on October 22, 2023. Last month, Mposha informed the country that there would be a 60-day water interruption in Lusaka to facilitate the repair works at the Iolanda Water Treatment Plant. Updating the National Assembly through a Ministerial Statement, Thursday, Mposha said the repair works were undertaken in 11 days against the initial planned period of 20 days. “The House will recall that on 12th September 2023, I informed the nation through this House on a matter of urgent public importance. This was with regard to the shutdown of the Iolanda (1) Water Treatment Plant…...