POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old man of Kaunda Square Stage Two after he allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said initial investigations indicated that Kenny Lungu dragged the girl from outside where she was playing with his daughter into his bedroom. Mwale said efforts by Lungu’s daughter to rescue her friend proved futile, prompting her to quickly call the victim’s grandmother who rushed and found Lungu having carnal knowledge of the girl. “A 25-year-old man of Kaunda Square Stage Two is on the run after defiling a 7-year-old girl. Police initial investigations indicate that Kenny Lungu who lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim, is alleged to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.