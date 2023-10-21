POLICE have formally charged four people with the offence of theft of goods in transit involving copper cathodes valued at K6,438,822.56. Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi disclosed in a statement that the theft occurred on August 31, 2023, between 19:00 hours and 20:30 hours in Lusaka. He explained that the theft occurred when the trailers carrying the Copper Cathode owned by Reload Company from the DRC which were destined for Walvis Bay, Namibia, were disconnected in Lusaka and attached to another truck before being diverted to South Africa, without the owners’ consent. “Police formally charged four people with the offence of theft of goods in transit, involving copper cathodes valued at K6,438,822.56. This occurred on August 31, 2023,…...



