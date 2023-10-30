THE Prisons and Correctional Centres Audit Report of 2023 has revealed that inmates are occasionally fed with rotten food which further compromises the quality of their meals. And the report has indicated that only 53 percent of the inmates reported having access to toilets and that sanitation in correctional centres is “bad as water is not always available”. The audit revealed that all remandees who took part in the focus group discussion indicated that the quality of food was poor as it was not properly prepared. “In many correctional centres, some inmates were made to cook for all, which compromised the quality and nutritional value of the food as it was prepared by persons who did not have the requisite…...



