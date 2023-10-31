THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will undertake a State Visit to Zambia from November 1 to 2, 2023. In a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo stated that President Hakainde Hichilema and President Steinmeier were expected to hold bilateral talks where discussions would centre on key issues of mutual interest between the two countries. He said President Steinmeier was also scheduled to visit some projects supported by the German Government, including witnessing the signing of an agreement between the Department of Water and KfW Development Bank, in Livingstone. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal…...



