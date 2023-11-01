POLICE have arrested a 72-year-old Chongwe man for defiling his four-year-old granddaughter. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that the incident occurred on October 29, 2023 around 22:30 hours. He stated that the victim was left in the custody of the suspect after her mother went out of town for medical attention. “Police have arrested a 72-year-old man for defiling his four-year-old granddaughter of Chikokonto village, in Chongwe District. Brief facts of the matter are that, on October 29, 2023 around 22:30 hours, a concerned member of the public heard the voice of a girl crying and pleading with the suspect to leave her alone. The victim was left in the custody of the suspect after her…...



