TRADE Kings Group has contributed K200,000 towards the Inaugural Manufacturers’ Month being hosted by the Zambia Associations of Manufacturers (ZAM). Addressing the media yesterday, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the Group was driven by a vision to contribute to the economic development of the country and region. “The Trade Kings Group, Zambia’s leading FMCG manufacturer, is proud to announce sponsorship towards the 12th Inaugural Manufacturers’ Month being hosted by the Zambia Associations of Manufacturers. This year’s theme of ‘Catalysing Value Chain for Sustainable Growth; Leaving No One Behind’ aligns with the Trade King’s promise of improving lives. The month-long platform will run up to the 24th of November 2023 and will help create knowledge sharing between…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.