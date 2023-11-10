THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has disclosed that between 2020 and 2023, it handled 30 financial crime cases that were reported involving over K287.4 million, most of which relate to digital financial services fraud. Officiating at the launch of the 2023 International Fraud Awareness Week organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Zambia Chapter yesterday, DEC Director General Nason Banda said the commission’s investigations revealed that employees were involved in perpetrating fraud against their organisations. “Fraud, as we all know, is a grave issue that has far-reaching consequences for individuals and businesses and can potentially bring down the entire economy of any given country. It has been estimated that fraud costs the global economy trillions of dollars annually. As…...



