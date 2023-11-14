FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has called on soccer fans to fill up Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and spur the Chipolopolo to victory when it faces Congo Brazzaville this Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. And Kamanga has tipped the women’s national team to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when it faces off against Angola next weekend. In his latest column, Kamanga called on soccer fans to turn out in large numbers and cheer on the Chipolopolo towards victory as the team embarks on its World Cup qualification journey. “The Chipolopolo regrouped in Ndola and started its training sessions ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Having fought very hard in the background to get Levy Mwanawasa…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.