A COUPLE of Kitwe’s Buchi township has been found dead inside their house in a suspected murder and suicide case. Abigail Malama, 27, is suspected to have been murdered by her husband, Kizito Bright, aged 29 who also took his life. A check at the scene found bodies of the two lying on the floor inside their house. And one of the deceased’s grandfather, Stainly Chipulu has described the incident as devastating. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said Malama was suspected to have been murdered by her husband after a marital dispute. He narrated that upon seeing that his wife had died, Kizito decided to take his own life by administering pesticide. “Suspected murder and suicide [case]…...



