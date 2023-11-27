EIGHT Teacher Unions have refused to sign the 2023/2024 collective agreement offer of K550 salary increment until all the teacher members are consulted. The Unions include, Basic Education Teachers of Zambia (BETUZ), Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ), Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ), United Teachers Union of Zambia (UNITUZ), National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ), Progressive Educators Union of Zambia (PEUZ), Special Education Teachers Union of Zambia (SPETUZ), Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT). In a statement, Friday, the unions cited the high inflation rate, high cost of basic needs, among others as the basis of their decision. “All teachers unions with the exception of Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zambia (ARTUZ) have not…...



