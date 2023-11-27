PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the country will soon know who the real hyenas are. On Wednesday, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said the opposition were behaving like hyenas as they wanted to politicise the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot by ZNS officers in Mufulira. He said government expected the opposition to acknowledge and talk about the several developments that had taken place on the Copperbelt rather than waiting for tragedies to happen. But in an interview, Friday, Nakacinda said the opposition party would stand with the suffering masses. “The truth of the matter is that the death of that young man, the death of the person that was killed in Mkushi cell who was just…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.