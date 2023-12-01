A 51-YEAR-OLD man of Bush Baby area in Solwezi district has stabbed his 35-year-old wife with a screwdriver in the head on suspicion that she had stolen his K50. North-Western Province Police Commanding Officer, Dennis Moola confirmed the incident, which is believed to have occurred on November 27, 2023, around 20:30 hours as the couple was drinking beer at their house. Moola told ZANIS in Solwezi that the victim Lyness Kasongo was accused of having stolen the K50 by her husband, Martin Kainda, which she denied. He narrated that the husband then got a razor blade and cut Kasongo’s hair and later got a screwdriver which he used to stab her in the head. “Brief facts of the matter are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.