UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe shouldn’t think the PF are better allies, warning that “you don’t make friends with a snake, one day it will bite you”. On Sunday, Dr M’membe said President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND had scored badly on human rights. “Today, as we celebrate the United Nations Human Rights Day, it’s important to note that Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s government record has been disappointing. The abuse of all three arms of government have been blatant. If we go by our observations of what we have experienced and seen to date in 2023, their human rights record has worsened in comparison to 2022. Instead of fixing the economy, the promises that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.