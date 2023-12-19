THE latest Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, has revealed that the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) was ordered by the court to pay over K217 million in legal costs after three construction companies sued the agency due to unpaid road works. The report has also revealed that the agency incurred penalty charges in amounts totalling K114,999,574 due to delayed repayment of a loan facility acquired from NAPSA. Meanwhile, the report has disclosed that the Zambia Railways Limited has failed to recover an advance payment of US$3.6 Million paid to Bombardier Transportation Denmark for the upgrading of signalling and telecommunication equipment, after the compoany failed to carry out the works. The report indicated that during…...



