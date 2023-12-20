ZAMBIA Land Alliance Executive Director Patrick Musole has appealed to Lands Minister Elijah Muchima to retract his statement indicating that UPND members will be prioritised when giving land because it is unconstitutional. Addressing some Chongwe residents involved in a land dispute recently, Dr Muchima said government would favour UPND members and the vulnerable when offering land. “…and I have said, if there will be any plots in a council, I will favour first UPND people and a poor person. That I am going to do it because for 10 years…you must also have a share. But we shall look after the poorest of people, the women, the widows. PF are thieves, PF have been thieves. Within 10 years, see how…...



