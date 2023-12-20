PF senior member Yamfwa Mukanga says the party’s presidential aspiring candidates are free to demand for their K200,000s because they are the ones who paid that money. And Mukanga says he has not been happy with the happenings in the PF for a long time. Impeccable sources have revealed that PF aspiring presidential candidates have demanded refunds of their K200,000 paid to the party as nomination fees. Eight PF aspiring candidates, including Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Brian Mundubile, Greyford Monde and Miles Sampa successfully filed in their nominations to compete for the PF presidency after they each paid the required nomination fee of K200, 000. According to sources, the candidates held a…...



