JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says he will lobby for the release of some of the seized vehicles from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to address transport challenges facing the police protective unit. Stressing that this will be in the interim, Haimbe says the move is aimed at addressing the transport challenges the police protective unit has been facing in its daily operations. ZANIS reports that the minister revealed this when he officiated at the police protective unit annual ball at Lilayi College in Lusaka, Friday evening. “I will soon engage the DEC management for possible release of some of the vehicles that the Commission is currently keeping to ease transport problems of the police unit,” he said. Haimbe, who is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.