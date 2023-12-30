THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has recovered over K9.4 million in taxes from AFME Metal Exchange Limited, a company linked to Shadrick Kasanda and the Gold scam case. ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala and DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga revealed in a joint statement that the company, in which Kasanda is a shareholder and director, received huge unexplained sums of money from overseas sources without declaring taxes on the same. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has recovered over K9.4 million in taxes from a company linked to Shadrick Kasanda and the Gold scam case. This follows a comprehensive investigation of the company’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.