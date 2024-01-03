Zambia has recorded 16 cholera deaths and 257 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health National Cholera Update, the Cumulative number of cholera deaths now stands 128 while the cumulative number of cholera cases currently stands at 3,757. 16 becomes the highest number of cholera deaths recorded in a single day so far. The districts where cholera was reported in the last 24 hours included Lusaka, Luangwa, Chilanga, Chongwe, Kabwe, Vubwi, Chadiza, Petauke, Lumezi, Mpulungu, Mumbwa, Kapiri Mposhi, Monze, Gwembe, Mazabuka, Sinazaongwe, Choma and Ndola. And 186 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,944, while 455 people were admitted. Meanwhile, Zambia Medical Association president, Dr Kaumba Tolopu…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.