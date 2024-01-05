THE Office of the Public Protector says it is concerned with increased reports of unlawful impounding of motor vehicles by some traffic police officers. In a statement issued by Senior Public Relations Officer Smart Kalaluka, Thursday, Public Protector Caroline Sokoni had observed that some traffic police officers preferred impounding vehicles as a scheme to solicit bribes from inconvenienced motorists. “The Public Protector Mrs Caroline Sokoni has noted with concern reports of the increase in unlawful impounding of motor vehicles by some traffic police Officers. The Public Protector notes that the impounding of motor vehicles by Zambia Police has increased even in circumstances where the offense committed is not impoundable under the law. Mrs Sokoni has observed that in most cases…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.