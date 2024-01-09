THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has urged the Judiciary to curb corruption by embracing judicial accountability. ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba says the judiciary should also embrace technology by implementing e-governance solutions to track and monitor cases, adding that this will help reduce opportunities for corruption. Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the High Court criminal session in Kasama yesterday, Shamakamba indicated that Northern Province had in recent times witnessed a number of arrests of public officials for their involvement in corrupt practices. “For instance, here in Kasama, government planned to build a university, and funds were released amounting to more than 33 million dollars as part payment for the construction of two universities in Kasama and Mansa. As of today,…...



