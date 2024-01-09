NORTHERN Province Minister Leonard Mbao has urged the church to continue working with government to realise development in Mpulungu. Mbao, who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament, says government has put in place many developmental programmes that need the church’s involvement. And Mpulungu Ministers Fellowship Chairperson Allan Mukuni has appealed to the government to consider re-introducing the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. Speaking when he held a meeting with church leaders in Mpulungu, Mbao said the church had an important role to play in ensuring development was realised. He said church leaders should also encourage the community to work hard and embrace unity. Meanwhile, Rev Mukuni appealed to the government to consider re-introducing the Ministry of Religious Affairs…....



