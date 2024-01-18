THE Committee on Local Government Accounts has sent away Kalumbila Town Council officials for submitting responses to queries cited in the Auditor General’s report using blurred documents in a sitting yesterday. The Committee has also sent back Manyinga Town Council for submitting a poorly compiled report. Speaking during the Committee meeting at Parliament, Wednesday, Committee Chairperson Darius Mulunda told Kalumbila Town Council Secretary Wamunyima Mumbali that her report was not admissible. “Council Secretary I want to regret to inform you that we are unable to admit your report in its form right now. There are a few reasons and one of them is that you Council Secretary and your management have submitted blurred copies, more than five, where you expect…...