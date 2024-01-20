THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in Lusaka, has arrested a 39-year-old Congolese asylum seeker in Zambia for money laundering offences involving over K4.2 million. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga explained that Kasansa Mpoyi of Lusaka’s Balastone area forged a Zambian NRC in the name of Daniel Jean Nortier, which he fraudulently used to open a bank account and later received over K4.2 million. He narrated that the suspect also presented himself to DEC officers at AMLIU as Daniel Jean Nortier and attempted to have his seized money cleared for his access. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in Lusaka, arrested a 39-year-old Congolese…...



