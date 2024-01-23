CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel can no longer be trusted to stand on a particular principle because he keeps flip flopping. Mweetwa has also questioned whether it’s not the same Sangwa who used to shout from the mountain top, calling PF all sorts of names. On Friday, Sangwa said unlike Edgar Lungu who was an accident, President Hakainde Hichilema cried for the presidency for 15 years, yet things had gotten worse under his watch. And Sangwa said President Hichilema’s biggest mistake was that he thought he won elections because of his popularity when the truth was that Zambians simply rejected Lungu. But in an interview, Saturday, Mweetwa said Sangwa was inconsistent with his…...



