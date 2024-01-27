EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has disclosed that 111,116 out of the 166,593 registered candidates in the 2023 grade 12 examinations have obtained school certificates while 48,893 obtained statements of results. Announcing the results, Friday, Syakalima said of those who sat for the examination, 80,729 were boys while 82,679 were girls. He, however, said 3,354 candidates representing 2.05 percent failed the examination. “A total of 166,593 candidates registered for the 2023 school certificate examinations, representing an increase of 30.88 percent (39,304) from 127,289 candidates who registered for the 2022 examination. The phenomenal increase of candidates by 39,304 candidates can be attributed to the UPND government policy of free education, among other interventions. This cohort of learners was in grade 10 in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.