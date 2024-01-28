PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has removed Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa from office, exactly a month after he suspended him. Judge Katanekwa is the fourth High Court judge to be removed from office by President Hichilema, the other three being Judge Wilfred Muma, Judge Sunday Nkonde and Judge Joshua Banda. On December 27, 2023, the President, while acting on the recommendation in a report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission, suspended Judge Katanekwa from office. And State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka announced the removal of the High Court judge from office in a statement issued Saturday evening. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect, acting on the recommendation in the report presented to him by the…...



