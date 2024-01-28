ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says the utility company will soon unveil a micro-generator scheme aimed at enhancing Zambia’s renewable energy mix by supporting the development of small-scale power plants. In a statement, Friday, Mapani advised developers aiming to contribute to the country’s sustainable energy future to look forward to a structured pathway for securing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Zesco, after meeting preliminary criteria. “Zesco Limited announces an innovative Micro-generator Scheme, a strategic initiative to enhance Zambia’s energy mix by supporting the development of small-scale power plants ranging from 100kW to 5MW. This scheme will align with national efforts to harness renewable energy sources, addressing the public’s growing interest in solar power plant development. The scheme will simplify…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.