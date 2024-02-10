POLICE at Kalikiliki Police Post have formally arrested and charged four Community Crime Prevention Unit officers implicated in the viral video depicting the alleged torture of a 14-year-old male juvenile. In a two-minutes long video circulated on social media recently, a young boy is seen hanging on a metal rod with his legs upside down and his hands handcuffed. Some police officers are heard questioning him how he knew about a certain “Tizzo” and his dealings. The boy tells the officers, “yes I know him, his place where he sleeps with his friends. They sleep five of them”. When asked by the said police whether they could find him at the same place, he says “yes, you will find them”,…...



